Coronavirus: list of celebrities diagnosed

The coronavirus pandemic has spread to 146 countries with the worldwide death toll from the virus nearing 6,500 on Monday.

Among the more than 164,000 cases recorded globally are government officials, celebrities and sports personalities as authorities around the world grapple to contain the spread of coronavirus.

High-rise events like the annual Met Gala – often referred to as fashion’s biggest night out – will not take place on its scheduled first Monday of May, and has been postponed indefinitely, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

These are some of the International celebrities that have been diagnosed by Coronavirus (COVID-19.)

Kristofer Hivju is also one of the celebrities that have been recently diagnosed with Coronavirus (COVID-19).He posted on his instagram page.

“We are in good health, I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.” the Game of Thrones star, 41, told his 3.7 million Instagram followers on March 16.

Other Film stars taht were diagnosied:

TOM HANKS: On March 11, the 63-year-old Oscar winner announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 while filming a movie in Australia. Hanks uplifted fans with his subsequent health updates, and days later E! News confirmed he and wife Rita Wilson were discharged from the hospital but were remaining in isolation at their home in Australia.

RITA WILSON: The country singer, 63, has certainly made the most of her time recovering from coronavirus, compiling and sharing a “quarantines” playlist of hits for those also staying indoors. “So grateful for the out pouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us,” she also shared on Instagram.

IDRIS ELBA: The British actor, 47, was joined by wife Sabrina Dhowre when he announced via video on March 16 that he tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with someone who had it. Elba, explaining that he didn’t have any symptoms, said, ” Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it.”

OLGA KURYLENKO: The 40-year-old actress, who starred in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace, urged fans to take care of themselves in a post announcing she too had coronavirus on March 16.

Athletes:

Mikel Arteta: On March 12, the 37-year-old Arsenal manager was the first in England’s football Premier League to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

RUDY GOBERT: After testing positive for COVID-19, the 27-year-old Utah Jazz player announced a $500,000 donation to support both the employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena and COVID-related social services.

DONAVAN MITCHELL: Gobert’s teammate announced his diagnosis on March 12. During an appearance on Good Morning America, the 23-year-old NBA star explained, “I have no symptoms which are unique. When people ask me I would say if you were to tell me I could play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I would be ready to lace up. I’m just blessed to be able to be okay.”

DANIELE RUGANI: The Italian soccer star, 25, announced he tested positive for coronavirus on March 11. Rugani downplayed the severity of his symptoms, telling Football-Italia, “I’m fine, I’ve been pretty good. I haven’t had the symptoms you read about in the news. I was lucky despite it being a good hit, because I was the first in our environment to get it. I hope it will serve to raise awareness.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi: On the same day, the 19-year-old Chelsea winger also said he was infected.

Paulo Dybala: Italy-based Argentinian footballer announced his diagnosis on Friday. Italy is the worst-hit country after China by the pandemic, which has killed more than 1,800 people in the Mediterranean nation.

Government officials:

Nadine Dorries: A minister in the United Kingdom’s health department was the first British politician to test positive on March 10.

Peter Dutton: The Australian home affairs minister is under quarantine in hospital after contracting the virus.

Massoumeh Ebtekar: The Iranian vice president is the country’s top government official to be infected by the virus, which has also affected several senior officials in the country. Iraj Harirchi, Iran’s deputy health Minister is also stricken. Iran is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.

Irene Montero: The Spanish minister tested positive on March 15 and has been put under quarantine along with her partner, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias.

In a tweet on March 16.

In a Tweet, the President of the United States Donald Trump described the Coronavirus as a ‘Chinese Virus’, a statement that defies scientific reasoning and repeated warnings by the World Health Organization (WHO) that a SARS-COV-19 which is caused by the Coronavirus knows no borders and that its origins are not yet known.

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before.” Donald Trump twitted

Over 3000 Americans have tested positive to the virus and dozens have died already from the disease.

