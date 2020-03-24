Daddy Andre accused of sexual harassment

Reknown ‘Sikyikukweka’ Producer Daddy Andre has been accused of sexually harassing upcoming female artist singer Nadia Rania.

She recorded a song at his studio dubbed ‘Gwe Aliko.’

On Monday, Nadia went in the news, exposing how Daddy Andre demanded for sex from her after recording a song with him.

Nadia claimed that she wanted to work with Andre being that he is currently the most trending artiste and producer in the industry, but things didn’t go well for her.

“When I heard that many artistes were working with Daddy Andre, I also went there with hopes of getting a hit song. Reaching there, he gave me a song, but it was very hard, the notes were so high, I told him that the song was too high for me to handle,” she narrates.

Nadia said that when she tries to contact Andre for her song, the producer tells her to first visit him for some intimacy and everything will be sorted.

“His Bedroom is just opposite the studio, and when you fall into his trap, the bed is just right there in the studio. He demands for sex from me because he gave me a collabo that I never asked for in the first place, I paid for his services and everything but he wants to force me into sex.”

Andre has recently been dating famous musician Angella Katatumba.

Andre how not yet come out to say anything about these accusations.

Comments

comments