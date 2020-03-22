Douglas Lwanga turns religious amid COVID-19

Media personality and CEO Purple Brand Uganda, has turned religious in the wake of the Coronavirus amid governments partial Lock down.

Lwanga went on his Twitter handle and tweeted “for it was already written, let them that have ears listen” literally meaning the Coronavirus and Locust situation was already written about those with ears to listen acted.

Lwanga quoted the Bible under “2 Chronicles 7:15-14 New International version” it read “When I shut heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague along my people, if my people who are called by name will humble them selves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways”

It added “then I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sins and I will heql their land”.

Lwanga under his Brand purple, also postponed his purple party tours around the country to when the situation returns to normal.

“Brand purple would like to notify our fans that the Mbale purple party tour slated for this years Easter has been postponed and shall return as soon as the health situation is back to normal” read a statement

President Museveni has ordered for the closure of schools and suspended religious gatherings across the country in attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

