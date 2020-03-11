Connect with us

Kats threatens to sue slay queen ‘Faith’ over leaked after sex video

Faith Ntaborwa an Mc Kats

King of the MIC, MC Kats has claimed that he does not remember sleeping with Faith Ntaborwa, a slay queen who leaked his after sex-video.

Faith leaked a video showing her and MC Kats after having sex. The video has since gone viral on social media.

kats conversation with faith

In the video, Faith is seen recording tired MC Kats after allegedly having a sex marathon with him.

Kats who is seen sleeping in a couch probably did not realise that he was being recorded.

Faith displayed a used condom as she says that she ‘fears’ MC Kats and that is why she opted for protection.

Kats has come out on rumors saying that, he will be suing Faith for using him without his consent.

Faith-Ntaborwa

“I don’t remember sleeping with Faith. I’m going to sue her for using me without my knowledge,” he said.

Faith is likely to face rape charges and defamation.

This video comes out just after a few months after MC Kats publicized his HIV status.

The presenter was seen coughing endlessly in the clip and here Faith asked him if he needed some water to drink.

 

