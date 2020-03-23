Kenzo stranded in Ivory Coast as government bans flights

President Yoweri Museveni banned all incoming and outgoing flights of Uganda as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

This was an indicator that, ‘Ensi Tenemazamu’ Singer Eddy Kenzo is to stay in Ivory Coast where he had gone for a performance earlier on last week,yet the event didn’t even take place. He was put under quarantine in a hotel room.

Kenzo badly wants to return home but he just can’t following the Presidential directive on COVID-19.

He posted on his facebook page and twitter handle saying, “So I’m not allowed to come back home,” But the insults he got after this post were too much for him.

Fans commented on his post; “Oyenjela nyo nawe, Okwenjela kwakulemesa omukazi naye toyiga,” another fan told him; “Mpozi Twakutuma wa! Thought you said Nze eno ensi tenemazamu.”

Uganda registered its first coronavirus patient a 36 year old male who was returning from Dubai.

This added more strictness at the airports and all entry points.

Comments

comments