The hymn experience returns in style

Nakie Julian Phillips, Victoria Gospel Academy (VIGA) Music Awards in collaboration with Masrob Events are delighted to announce the return of The Hymn Experience.

The experience will take place on Good Friday 10th April; 6.00pm at Kampala Serena Hotel under the theme ‘Bring back the choir’.

It is an Easter Celebration musical extravaganza where Christians gather to have an encounter with God through singing hymns.

The event will feature choirs like; Calvary Cross Choir, Golden Gate Choir, All Saints Choir, and Jehovah Shalom, an Acapella outfit.

These choirs present the hymns and songs so familiar to the audience in a gracious and expertly produced demeanour.

Gospel Singer Levixone is also expected to perform his songs inform of hymns.

According to Nakie, gospel events have not seen success and have not been fully supported over the years.

“I sat down in 2014 and thought of how to change the mind set of those who attend gospel concerts and thought about something fresh. It will be a breathe taking and unforgettable experience!”

Nakie goes on to say that the Hymn Experience is an idea she got because Hymn songs are forgotten but loved by many church goers.

The Hymn Experience was birthed in 2013 and launched by Archbishop Stanley Ntagali in 2014 and has since kept the Hymns alive in today’s generation.

The experience has had a break of two years and returns bigger and better in collaboration with the VIGA Music Awards & Masrob Events to ensure Class and Elegance that will bring honour and Glory to God.

