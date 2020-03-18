Tugende Mukikade concert postponed

News reaching our desk indicates that the Annual Tugende Mukikade concert 2020 has been postponed due to the global Coronavirus outbreak that has spread to East Africa.

“In light to the growing concerns around the spread of coronavirus (COVID 19) the Annual Tugende Mukikade Management regrets to inform the general public that this year’s edition has been postponed to the foreseeable future as a public health precautionary measure,” a statement from the organizers read.

They added “the decision to postpone the concert was entirely difficult one to make within a short notice there is still too much uncertainty and we are not willing to jeopardize the health of our loyal customers our performers, our sponsors and the country at large”.

The show that was to be held at Kampala Serena Hotel with a lineup of Uganda’s Classic Artistes Like Phoebe Nassolo, Mariam Ndagire, Ragga Dee among others will not change venue though the dates have changed from April 4th to June6th

