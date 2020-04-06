Mc Kat’s back with a gospel hit

MC Kats has rocked the studios releasing a gospel song titled “Yesu Commando’.

However it’s not shocking that the king of the Mic has now ventured into church music as he recently gave his life to God weeks after he announced his HIV status to the public.

On the song, Kats said he was called by Eddy Profit who asked him for a collaboration which he accepted”.

“Eddy Profit called me and he asked that we do a song on corona virus which I was a bit hesitant in the first place but later on I went to Andy Music Studio’s, checked out the beats and I was impressed”.

Let’s hope the celebrated Mc keeps his promise with God

Comments

comments