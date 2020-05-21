Bebe Cool, Douglas Lwanga to perform at MTV Benefit concert

Ugandan Artist Bebe Cool and TV personality Douglas Lwanga are set to perform at the MTV Africa day Benefit Concert

The concert organized by MTV hosted by Hollywood star Edris Elba will stream on all MTV Base platforms with the intention of raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts in Africa.

According to MTV, the proceeds from the show to be held on 25-05-2020 will go to organisations providing food and health support to children and families across Africa

Artist Bebe Cool announced the news to his fans through his Facebook page

“It’s big and it’s on, Its African for Africa day get, 25th May on MTV Base and YouTube” Bebe Cool posted.

TV personality Douglas Lwanga also shared the news with his fans and rallied them to attend the charity concert.

“Good news: I have been selected with Bebe Cool and Rema to make an appearance on the MTV and YouTube #Africa Day Benefit Concert hosted by Edris Elba showing on 25-05-2020 live on MTV Base and YouTube make sure you all tune in” Douglas posted.

The show will attract artists like Rema, Burna Boy, AKA, Diamond Platinumz among others.

