Cyber bullying shakes celeb presenters

Socialite Sheila Gashumba and her fiancée Marcus Ali a.k.a God’s Plan appear to be winning the war against cyber bullies; going by the way they have toppled top TV presenters.

Since launching the #stopsocialmediabullying campaign which was launched by the duo in the wake of alleged abuse by Urban TV presenter Tina Fierce, the duo have caused the suspension of the popular Scoop on Scoop show for now.

The duo threatened to sue Vision Group and its presenter unless they apologised, or face a UGX400m court case.

Gashumba and God’s Plan alleged that Tina Fierce engaged in some hateful rant when she attacked them. But the Scoop on Scoop presenter denied the allegations insisting she was speaking the truth using the opinion style journalism.

And just when the dust was beginning to settle from the Gashumba-Fierce battle, than another media personality fell for similar bullying accusations.

This time is was Star TV/UBC presenter, MC Ibrah’s morning show “Wolokoso” has been suspended over cyber bullying accusations that were levelled against him by singer Lydia Jasmine.

Singer Lydia Jazmine demanded that the presenter apologizes after a video of Ibrah ranting insults at Jazmine circulated on social media.

In the video, Ibrah is heard making rants about Jazmine’s alleged pregnancy rumours and further claims that she must have aborted.

Ibrah also refers to Jazmine and Singer Fik Famaika as incompetent and unable to raise a kid.

Angry Jazmine came out through her social media and asked the station or UCC to suspend the TV show or to even fire MC Ibrah from the station.

“My sick mother, family and friends have been affected deeply by this. I have always y kept my silence but I am human too and this has brought so much pain to me. I ask for a full apology for all these insults. UCC needs to put a stop to such shows.” Jazmine tweets on Facebook

Other celebrities like Angella Katatumba have come forth to fight social media bullying with the hash tag #Stopcyberbullying’.

