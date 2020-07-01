Connect with us

Sophie Gombya resigns as UMA President

Sophie Gombya resigns as UMA President

Singer Sophie Gombya

Singer Sophie Gombya has resigned as president of Uganda Musicians Association effective July 31, 2020.

Gombya’s reason for her resignation is that she intends to run for Lord Woman Councilor, Kampala Central in the forthcoming elections.

Going by the poster circulating on social media, Gombya is yet to associate herself to any political party.

Singer Ykee Benda, Deputy President UMA will take over office as the acting President before the association votes new leaders later this year.

