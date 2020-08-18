Kaisha leaves Big Brother House 

The third live eviction show of the BBNaija Lockdown edition saw Kaisha who escaped eviction last week leave the house. Housemates were mostly relieved after the eviction show as Ebuka announced that Big Brother was only evicting one housemate from the bottom four this week.

During the week, Erica became Head of House and got immunity from eviction this week. She chose Kiddwaya as her deputy, who was also exempted from possible evictions. The rest of the housemates were put up for possible evictions.

At the beginning of the live show, Ebuka announced that TrikyTee, Kaisha, Wathoni and Neo were the bottom four for the week. Housemates were then individually called into the diary room to nominate two housemates for eviction. At the end of the process, Kaisha was immediately evicted from the house.

She hurriedly left the Lockdown house forever after saying her goodbyes to fellow housemates.

In a brief interview with Ebuka, Kaisha said she wasn’t surprised that the housemates didn’t save her because she’s always known that they do not like her. She also said she liked Neo a lot even though he was with Vee and she’s open to something happening after the show. She added that she intends to return to running her skin care business and to further her education.

As usual, Ebuka left them with some proverbs and reminded them to focus on their games. Hopefully, the housemates will up their game and make the best of their time in the house.

