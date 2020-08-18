Connect with us

Kaisha leaves Big Brother House 

Gossip

Kaisha leaves Big Brother House 

Avatar
Published on

Kaisha

The third live eviction show of the BBNaija Lockdown edition saw Kaisha who escaped eviction last week leave the house. Housemates were mostly relieved after the eviction show as Ebuka announced that Big Brother was only evicting one housemate from the bottom four this week.

During the week, Erica became Head of House and got immunity from eviction this week. She chose Kiddwaya as her deputy, who was also exempted from possible evictions. The rest of the housemates were put up for possible evictions.

At the beginning of the live show, Ebuka announced that TrikyTee, Kaisha, Wathoni and Neo were the bottom four for the week. Housemates were then individually called into the diary room to nominate two housemates for eviction. At the end of the process, Kaisha was immediately evicted from the house.

She hurriedly left the Lockdown house forever after saying her goodbyes to fellow housemates.

In a brief interview with Ebuka, Kaisha said she wasn’t surprised that the housemates didn’t save her because she’s always known that they do not like her. She also said she liked Neo a lot even though he was with Vee and she’s open to something happening after the show. She added that she intends to return to running her skin care business and to further her education.

As usual, Ebuka left them with some proverbs and reminded them to focus on their games. Hopefully, the housemates will up their game and make the best of their time in the house.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Gossip

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top