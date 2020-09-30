8th edition of Batalo Dance Fest goes online

The festival will broadcast on social media platforms starting on Independence day October 9 until October 11.

Batalo was formed on the basis of building bridges between traditional and urban dance while at the same time encouraging young people and dancers to value and incorporate traditional African art forms into their lives and artistry.

Organizers say: “This year’s festival is a collection of dance pieces which inspire us and continue to keep the artistic glow alight despite the uncertainty we all face during the COVID-19 blues.”

They add in a statement that: “Although we are faced with uncertainty and moments of stillness, in the course of an October weekend; Uganda will again become the centre of dance attraction.” The statement reads.

The statement revealed that the festival will showcase dancers from around East Africa, DRC, the Republic of South Africa and the exceptional home-grown talent.

The opening act, A-Z is a fresh dance concept that will be premièred at the festival .It is a groovy and energetic feel to our Ugandan traditional dances.

Dance pieces like ‘Sukaali’ that brought tears to our eyes and warmth in our hearts because of the precise and elaborate movement on a culture we are all familiar with ‘child marriage ‘will be re-premièred.

“Me” by Macaleni Muzi from South Africa and some of Uganda’s best dancers will definitely be featured.

As part of the online co-curation process East African Artists will develop new work with UK Artist and Director of Breakin’ Convention Jonzi D and the Breakin’ Convention team that will be showcased in the 2020 Batalo East Festival online and later into 2021.

“This is a global collaboration of two festivals and cultures creating Art and sharing experiences together as well as bridging the gap between two continents,” It reads

During the online dance festival, Batalo will partner with “Africa Speaks” hosting an online conference under the topic ‘Building a sustainable and relevant dance career’.

“This is graced with accomplished Panel of Artists; like Fernando Anuang’ from Kenya Gregory Maqoma from South Africa, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau from Nigeria, Mercy Nabirye and Antonio Bukhar from Uganda; It is also a great way for teachers and directors of dance schools, centers and companies to stay up to date with the latest developments in choreography and the opportunity to engage with experts in a live broadcast,” the statement further reads.

Comments

comments