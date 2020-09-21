Connect with us

NBS' Anna Talia Oze joins active politics

NBS’ Anna Talia Oze joins active politics

Anna Talia Oze

NBS ‘uncut’ presenter Nambooze Annet alias Anna Talia Oze has today been officially nominated for the position of Lord Woman Councilor Rubaga North.

“In the coming days and months, I will be meeting many of you, sharing her dreams and hopes with you as your next LC5 Lord Woman councilor,” Annatalia posts on her facebook page.

Anna Talia says the reason she decided to contest for the position is the passion, love and knowledge she has for the people of Rubaga North.

“But my friends, I also know what grace means, I know why hope is important and I know that faith will take us places. I choose teaching as a profession first because I come from a family of teachers that has educated thousands of students in Rubaga at Alliance SSS,” she said.

“Secondly because I wanted to help in supporting and nurturing our children like I have seen my aunties do. My passion led me to journalism so that I could highlight the plight of the common person, the youth down there that needs a job to put food on the table, take a child to school and access basic services,” Annatalia added.

