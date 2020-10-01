Connect with us

Butchaman beats fellow singer Rocky Giant

Gossip

rocky giant

Shock and dismay as a demeaning video of ‘presidential advisor’ Buchaman beating Rocky Giant for calling himself Ghetto President goes viral.

The video that has been many rounds on social media has caused uproar among musicians and the public.
Among the artists condemning the act is the former Ghetto President Bobi Wine who has asked all Ugandans to join him in condemning that impunity.

“I saw this and felt so sad. Every right thinking Ugandan should condemn this impunity. If we had a functioning justice system, by now the people who appear in this video torturing Rapper #RockyGiant would all be under arrest awaiting prosecution,” said Bobi wine.

Bobi Wine also said that the poor Rocky had nothing to do since the crime was committed by a ‘Presidential advisor’.

Other musicians like Sheebah Karungi also took it to their social media platforms to condemn Buchaman’s belittling act on a fellow musician.

