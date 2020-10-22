Comedian Salvador to Wed Wife Daphine in December

City Comedian and Sanyu Fm Radio presenter Patrick Salvador Idringi is set to tie the knot with his wife Daphine Franstock.

In June last year, Salvador officially visited Daphine’s parents in a lavish ceremony that was attended by many celebrities. He pledged to walk down aisle this year and despite the COVID-19 disruptions to almost all aspects of life including social gatherings Salvador has remained true to his pledge

The couple has released their scientific wedding meeting prayers at Mbuya Church ahead of the wedding slated for December 4, 2020.

“You’re invited to be part of our wedding day preparations through prayer, advise and financial contribution towards it’s success,” stated the card.

According to the card invited scientific guests were requested to keep the meeting a secret.

“Please don’t share,” states the card.

In June, 2019, Salvador was introduced by wife Daphine to her parents in Mityana district at a traditional ceremony attended by a number of celebrities.

The couple together so far have three kids.

