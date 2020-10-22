Eddy Kenzo mends fences with Sheikh Muzaata

Over the weekend, Sitya loss singer Edirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo, posted a rare reconciliation picture with controversial cleric Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata through his facebook page with a caption ‘One love’ after a period of negative verbal attacks against each other.

During an introduction function that took place in Masaka over the weekend, Kenzo was able to meet Muzaata and they happily shook hands.

Kenzo and his EX-baby mama, Rema Namakula were all invited to the sing at the same event and he happily enjoyed her performance a sign that Kenzo had moved on and forgotten about the heart break.

In his post, Kenzo noted that: “Sheikh Assalamu Alaikum (Peace and blessings be upon you). I am happy to see you sir. This is my first time to shake hands with you ever since what happened to me as you all know but glory be to God. We are Muslims. I love you very much sir,” Kenzo told Muzaata.

The misunderstanding between the two started last year during the introduction of Kenzo’s former girlfriend Rema Namakula.

As Rema introduced Dr Hamza Sebunya, Muzaata applauded her for dumping Kenzo because he was not serious about their relationship and he likened Kenzo to a play boy whom he said should marry their mothers.

Muzaata accused Kenzo of being a playboy, using Kenzo’s catch phrase Love Nigga.

In response Kenzo , blamed Muzaata for humiliating him before his innocent daughter.

“You have attacked and humiliated me in front of my daughter (Amaal Musuuza). I don’t think that was her good day and she will never forget you. Thank you Sheik Muzaata, Allah will be our judge on the final day, God willing,” he said.

