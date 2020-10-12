Its a girl for Comedian Chiko and Wife

Connect with us

Comedian Chiko and Wife

Comedian, Frank Mubiru aka Chiko of Madrat and Chiko comedy duo is in jolly moods after his wife delivered a bouncing baby girl on Monday.

On August 10, 2020, Chiko was introduced by lover, Melanie Ofrah in a scientific ceremony.

The comedian who was accompanied by his comedy partner Madrat and a few close friends at the event, surprised fans with news of the engagement on social media as it was least expected.

Chiko now a father of one, shared the good news via his social media pages that saw a number of his fans and followers sending him congratulatory messages, welcoming their new bundle of joy.

Without revealing the names of his daughter, the comedian disclosed that the newly born baby and her mom are safe and in good condition.

“WELCOME TO THE WORLD PRINCESS. Thanks for your Prayers, Love n Support God blessed us with a baby girl last weekend,” he said

