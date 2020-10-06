Kenzo super excited as he reunites with sister 20 years after they separated

The singer revealed on Friday that the long search for his missing biological sister had ended on a happy note after an emotional reunion in Katwe, a Kampala suburb recently.

Kenzo, says he had given up after more than 20 years of futile search. But he revealed that last week, he received a call notifying him that she had been found in Katwe where he has actually been buying some items for a long time.

“I was buying things from her in Katwe not knowing she was my sister. I’m so happy,” Kenzo revealed on his face book page.

A super excited Kenzo declined to reveal more details about the identity of the said sister, nor her latest pictures save for the gorgeous photo moments the two had taken back in the day.

