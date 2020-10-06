Connect with us

Kenzo super excited as he reunites with sister 20 years after they separated

Gossip

Kenzo super excited as he reunites with sister 20 years after they separated

Avatar
Published on

Eddy Kenzo and the lost sister

Multi award-winning Ugandan singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo could have finally found reason to smile after he was reunited with his long lost sister.

The singer revealed on Friday that the long search for his missing biological sister had ended on a happy note after an emotional reunion in Katwe, a Kampala suburb recently.

Kenzo, says he had given up after more than 20 years of futile search. But he revealed that last week, he received a call notifying him that she had been found in Katwe where he has actually been buying some items for a long time.

“I was buying things from her in Katwe not knowing she was my sister. I’m so happy,” Kenzo revealed on his face book page.

A super excited Kenzo declined to reveal more details about the identity of the said sister, nor her latest pictures save for the gorgeous photo moments the two had taken back in the day.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:,

More in Gossip

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top