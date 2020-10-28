Kids report unexploded bombs

There was some devine intervention in Mubende on Tuesday as two kids who were playing in the garden spoted two suspicious objects.

Fortunately, the kids reported the objects to their parents who on reporting the items discovered were unexploded bombs.

According to Uganda Police Force’s Wamala region spokesperson Racheal Kawala, officers from both the police and the Army collected the bombs before they could cause trouble.

The incident happened at Kisombwa Village, Kibalinga Sub County in Mubende district.

According to Assistant Supretendant of Police (ASP) Kawala, it was indeed by God’s grace that the little ones didn’t tamper with the explosives but only called in elders who later alerted police and Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF).

“Fortunately, they didn’t touch them but simply alerted the area LC1 chairperson who quickly phoned Kibalinga police post. The scene was visited and secured by both police and UPDF,” she said.

