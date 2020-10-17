Kiplimo does it again, wins world half marathon



Uganda’s long distance runner Jacob Kiplimo has done it again, by winning the world half marathon in Poland in record time of 58:49.

The 19-year old sensational athlete outcompeted compatriot and race favourite Joshua Cheptegei who finished in fourth position.

Kiplimo has ensured that Uganda’s flag continues to dominate the male long-distance races following recent victories by Cheptegei most recently in Valencia and in Monaco.

Kiplimo’s latest victory in Gdynia, Poland is no surprise but a continuation of an outstanding season by the teenager that has seen him win 3000m at the Rome Diamond League, and winning the 5000m in Ostrava in 12:48.63 in September.

He becomes the first Ugandan winner at these championships and just the second teenager in the history of the event to win the title.

Cheptegei on why he missed the marathon

Cheptegei, who is the reigning world cross-country and 10,000m champion attributed his failure on fatigue from the 10000m race which he won only ten days ago.

He said: “My body was really going very well but I discovered I still had some fatigue in the legs. I couldn’t give more than that

