Laycon wins BBNaija Season 5

The 26-year-old was announced winner at the season’s grand finale on Sunday, September 25, 2020.

The 26-year-old rapper beat 19 other housemates to clinch the prize after a fiercely competitive 70 days.

Dorathy, became the last woman standing in the competition and first runner up with 21.8% of the votes. Nengi came in third place after polling 15.0% of the votes, while Neo and Vee finished fourth and fifth with 1.94 and 1.18 % respectively.

Laycon joins Katung, Efe, Miracle and Mercy in the coveted list of BBNaija winners. Like the previous winners, Laycon will no doubt leverage the opportunity the BBNaija platform has offered him to push his career.

The fifth edition of the BBNaija franchise sponsored by Betway as the headline sponsor and Guinness as the gold sponsor, will go down in history as the most successful iteration yet, having recorded an unprecedented number of auditions and broken social media engagement records.

The success of this edition is particularly remarkable, given the prevailing global COVID-19 pandemic which led to innovative changes in the audition and production process.

The grand finale which aired live on DStv 198 and GOtv 29 featured live performances by Nigerian superstars Rema and Fireboy and dance group Imagneto.

The highlight of the night was a surprise performance by Mayorkun and Davido with renditions of hit songs ‘Betty Butter’ and ‘Fem’.

Comments

comments