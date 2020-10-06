Mikie Wine shocks fans with double-storey mansion

Bobi Wine’s young brother Michael Mukwaya aka Mikie Wine has left many people speeches after he unveiled a glamourous new ‘mansion’.Built near his brother’s home in Magere, Mikie invited the NBS’s Uncut crew to showcase his new achievement.

Appearing on the TV’s Monday October 5 show, Wine revealed that he was inspired by his brother Bobi Wine to build a mansion.

“I was inspired by Bobi Wine after seeing his house in Magere. He taught me how to make money and how to save money. I started this house some years back,” he said

He added that posting the pictures of his house on social media was meant to inspire young people to believe in themselves and become creative.

“I am humbled. Allow me welcome you to the White house because you are the reason as to why I smile when others want me to cry. I love u all. In God I trust,” he said.

“I would like to urge all artists and singers out there not to lose hope because everything is possible as long as you believe in yourself,” Mikie added.

Given his quiet demeanor, many will nonetheless be left wondering how he managed to accumulate millions to erect such a beautiful house.

