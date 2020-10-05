Connect with us

NBS TV’s Sheila Saltofote to walk down the Aisle

Gossip

NBS TV’s Sheila Saltofote to walk down the Aisle

Avatar
Published on

Sheila and her hubby Maxxim


Media personality and TV presenter, Sheila Saltofte is on cloud 9 after she received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Maxim Guillaume Kizito.

Through her Instagram, Sheila announced her engagement news with a ring on her fingure captioned “I said YAAASSSS @maxxi_kizito.”

Pictures of her proposal also circulated on the internet and she looked elegant in a designer trench coat. Her fiancé kept it casual with pants and a leather jacket.

Sheila is a mother of one and the host of Katchup on NBS while Maxxim is a talent manager and CEO of Maximize Entertainment and also tour manager of musician Jose Chameleon.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:, ,

More in Gossip

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top