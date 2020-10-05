NBS TV’s Sheila Saltofote to walk down the Aisle

Media personality and TV presenter, Sheila Saltofte is on cloud 9 after she received a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Maxim Guillaume Kizito.

Through her Instagram, Sheila announced her engagement news with a ring on her fingure captioned “I said YAAASSSS @maxxi_kizito.”

Pictures of her proposal also circulated on the internet and she looked elegant in a designer trench coat. Her fiancé kept it casual with pants and a leather jacket.

Sheila is a mother of one and the host of Katchup on NBS while Maxxim is a talent manager and CEO of Maximize Entertainment and also tour manager of musician Jose Chameleon.



