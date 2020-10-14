Connect with us

Pastor Yiga in critical condition

Pastor Yiga in critical condition

Yiga Augustine

Kawaala based Revival Church pastor and ABS Television proprietor, Augustine Yiga alias Abizaayo is reportedly in critical condition at Nsambya hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Sources reveal that the controversial pastor is battling a strange disease which is characterized with liver complications.

The pastor commonly known by her comic summons of ‘Ki ky’oliffa Towerabidde’ was earlier this year arrested and remanded to Kitalya prison for spreading dangerous information about COVID-19 contrary to the Ministry of Health message.

He advised supporters to disregard COVID-19 pandemic as a hoax. He was a month after released on court bail.

After a long time off the air waves of his ABS Television, the comic pastor was planning on a mega return next week in what he termed as a ‘miracle prayer service’.

 

