Pearl Magic, Uganda’s story-telling champion unveils hot package at 2nd anniversary

Pearl Magic has refreshed its programming line up by introducing a new set of exciting shows as part of events to commemorate its 2nd anniversary.

Starting this month the channel will be premiering shows like Date My Family (4 October 2020 at 8pm), Prestige, Sanyu, Mama and Me and Stori Yange.

Margaret Mathore, the Station head, says the changes reflect audience tastes and preferences that were obtained out of audience research and market survey.

Date My Family,

It is a dating show with a twist, where bachelors and bachelorettes share a meal with three different families while their potential partner watches how everything unfolds from a monitor in a separate room.

Prestige

On the other hand, “Prestige”, is a show that follows the ups and downs of rival and executives from the same family whose lust for power is fueled by love, jealousy, grief and hatred.

Sanyu

“Sanyu”, is a love drama between a young innocent maid named Sanyu and who falls in love the boss’s son.

Sanyu leaves the village under extenuating circumstances to do a maid’s job for a complex, wealthy urban family. It is here where she falls for her employer’s youngest son.

The channel will be unveiling another drama entitled “Mama and Me”

This one is centered around a middle-aged teacher whose husband steals her money to give it to his concubines. After his accidental death, she is accused of murder and must use her wit to stay out of jail, and to fight off in-laws who want to take her property.

And lastly, “Stori Yange”, is a show that relays the personal lives of Uganda’s most influential people. Direct and probing questions are asked on the show which automatically prompts revealing and honest responses from the interviewees.

The show explores their humble beginnings, meteoric rises, major setbacks, personal struggles, crippling vices, devastating falls and climaxes that include revivals, deaths, and career changes.

Pearl Magic was launched on October 1, 2018, by the Channel Head for Maisha Magic East, Margaret Mathore who played an instrumental role of ensuring the success of the channel.

Mathore says that the channel was launched on 1 October 2018 with a content mix of 100% Ugandan Movies, Dramas, Comedies, Music and Lifestyle shows nourishing the culture of family time in many households around Uganda.

She adds that pearl magic as a channel, will continue to find fresh content that resonates with the audience and that is equally relatable.

Mathore says that the channel continuously strives to entertain, educate and enrich the lives of the audience which is also achieved through continuously reviewing audience feedback backed by viewer rating data.

She stresses that over two-years existence, the channel has screened popular productions such as, Mzigo Express and Sesira that have captivated the Ugandan audience.

Moving beyond 2020, Mathore says that Pearl Magic has learned audience behavior and continuously makes the necessary and well-informed investments to ensure that it remains top of mind.

The Channel Head that stays slaying within the content space further announced additions to the Pearl Magic Original Productions slate as a gift to Uganda for its patronage since the launch of Pearl Magic and the commitment to continue investing in the local creative industries.

