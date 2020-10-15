Radio One is first Ugandan radio to join DStv’s audio bouquet

Connect with us

MultiChoice Uganda has announced an addition to it’s bouquet and it is none other than Radio One FM90.

Speaking to the press at the launch, Head of Marketing Colin Asiimwe, MultiChoice Uganda said that this new development came in an effort to extend great Ugandan music and information to more listeners.

“Today we mark a major milestone at MultiChoice as we unveil the first Ugandan FM radio station onto the DStv audio bouquet, in line with our commitment to deliver great Uganda entertainment and accurate current affairs content to the rest of the world,” said Asiimwe

Asiimwe further applauded Radio One for joining the DStv family and noted that MultiChoice looks forward to a great and fruitful partnership with the station in its bid to meet customer expectations.

“The addition of Radio One to our bouquet of channels is in line with this strategic intent. The launch of this partnership demonstrates our resolve to explore and strengthen local media and content production partnerships that are aimed at delivering more value for money services to our customers in Uganda and beyond,” he explained.

The head of Programming Radio One Elvis Kalema said that they are excited and honoured to be the first Ugandan FM radio station to be added to the DStv bouquet.

“This milestone means that our audiences across Uganda now have an additional avenue to listen to their popular programs and shows on Radio One live from Kampala, Uganda,” he said.

