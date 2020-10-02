Rocky Giant ‘refuses’ to open assault case against Buchaman

“Rocky giant told our detectives he wasn’t interested in the government getting involved in the case. He claimed that the case should be solved among themselves not by police,” said Enanga.

Speaking to the press at Media Centre on Friday, Enanga reveals that Buchaman was interrogated and later released on police bond as we look for other ways of getting information.

“Detectives are finding it hard to pursue a case when the complainant is unwilling to cooperate with police. When we tried to reach out to Giriya, he was in a bad state but we shall wait until he gets better then he can record his statement,” said Enanga.

A video clip circulated on social media in which faded musician Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman and his group were seen assaulting another artiste hangs in balance after the victim allegedly declined to record a police statement.

In the video clip, Buchaman and his group dressed in military garb were seen beating up Rocky Giant for moving around the slums in Katwe claiming to be the rightful president of the ghetto.

A few months ago, President Museveni named Buchaman as his advisor on lifting ghetto youth from poverty.

Comments

comments