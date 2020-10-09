Connect with us

Trey Songz tests positive for Covid-19

Gossip

Trey Songz tests positive for Covid-19

Trey Songz performs during Lil Weezyana 2019 at UNO Lakefront Arena on September 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

American singer Trey Songz has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 35-year-old artiste made the announcement on Monday via Instagram.

“Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” he said in a video posted on Instgram.

“I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive,” he said.

He also added he will be taking his diagnosis seriously and will self-isolate at home.

“I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house, until I see a negative sign,” he said.

The father of a 17-month-old boy went on to slam President Donald Trump for downplaying the pandemic even after contracting it.

