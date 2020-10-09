Trey Songz tests positive for Covid-19

American singer Trey Songz has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 35-year-old artiste made the announcement on Monday via Instagram.

“Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” he said in a video posted on Instgram.

“I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive,” he said.

He also added he will be taking his diagnosis seriously and will self-isolate at home.

“I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house, until I see a negative sign,” he said.

The father of a 17-month-old boy went on to slam President Donald Trump for downplaying the pandemic even after contracting it.

