A Pass protests Bebe Cool’ MAMA Awards Nomination

Musician Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass is not happy with the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) nomination list which was released on Wednesday.

MTV confirmed that they will be hosting the 2021 MAMAs in Uganda on February 20, 2021, on Wednesday they released a list and categories of artists/Nominees.

However A Pass is not happy with the list /category where artist Moses Ssali Alias Bebe Cool is nominated, Artists John Blaq, Sheebah Karungi, Daddy Andre, Vinka, Spice Diana and Bebe Cool are nominated in the Best Uganda act, .

A Pass says, Bebe Cool did not deserve the nomination for there are many local artistes who have performed better than him locally and internationally in the year 2020 citing artists like Winnie Nwagi Fik Fameica among others.

“About the MTV MAMA2021 issue, I suggest @BebeCoolUg should be removed off the list and if not A Pass or @Firebby UG, at least Fik Fameica should have been nominated,” A Pass tweeted.

So far the organizers of MAMA Awards haven’t commented on the matter.

