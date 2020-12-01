Bobi’s head of security, many others injured as security battle his supporters

The police officer who leads NUP Robert Kyagulanyi security’s team has this morning suffered serious injuries after a separate group of security operatives fought supporters of the Presidential candidate in Kayunga district.

Reports indicate that security operatives fired bullets and teargas to disperse the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters that had gathered to welcome their presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

It was during the scuffle that Bibi’s top guard identified as Afande Kato who was given to him by the Electoral Commission, was hit in the face by an unknown object.

Several other people including music producer Dan Magic were injured.

Through his Social Media platforms, Bobi Wine said many of his supporters who had gathered to wave to him in Kayunga were injured by the police that fired live bullets and teargas.

“My friend and producer Dan Magic has been hit in the face! ASP Kato, a police officer attached to me has also been badly injured. Many comrades are gravely injured. Pray for us. Pray for Uganda. We shall overcome,” Bobi Wine said.

The police has not yet commented on the issue, Bobi Wine was expected to campaign in Kayunga, Kamuli and Jinja districts.

