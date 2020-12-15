Excitement as singer Julie Mutesasira, her kids reunite in Canada

It was all smiles on Saturday as Singer Julie Mutesasira reunited with her three kids in Canada after almost three years.

Julie and Pastor Steven Mutesasira were married for quite a long time and they had three children together but their marriage failed to work out before officially getting divorced in 2016.

In 2017, Julie then decided to relocate to Canada, leaving her three children behind with their father.

When the gospel singer landed in Canada, words started making rounds that she decided to become a homosexual and according to the photos that made rounds on social media in October, 2020, it’s indeed true the singer is now a lesbian.

Last year, after winning, the inaugural East Africa’s Got Talent (EAGT) competitions in Nairobi, Kenya, Julie’s children Ezekiel and Esther Mutesasira revealed that they were missing their mother and wanted to meet her again after some good years without staying with her.

Ezekiel said they were planning to use the cash prize to first give tithe to God, build a home for the disabled and orphaned children and use the remaining money to process the required travel documents to Canada, to visit their mother Julie.

