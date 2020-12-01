Full Figure gives birth to baby boy, names him Museveni

Presidential Advisor on youth affairs, Jeniffer Nakingube aka full figure gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, 30, November.

Full Figure made the announcement regarding the good news on her facebook page as she welcomed the newly born.

Full figure who recently joined the National Resistance Movement after clashing with National Unity Platform Leader, Kyagulanyi Sentamu decided to name her son after his Excellency Yoweri Museveni Kaguta, a man she calls her ‘father’.

“I can’t thank God enough for you my handsome son Museveni Kairos Pearl, welcome to this wonderful world,” she posted.

It however came as a shock to many of her fans as she didn’t reveal the news of her pregnancy at any time until she gave birth.