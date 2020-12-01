Connect with us

Full Figure gives birth to baby boy, names him Museveni

Gossip

Full Figure gives birth to baby boy, names him Museveni

Avatar
Published on

Full Figure and new born baby

Presidential Advisor on youth affairs, Jeniffer Nakingube aka full figure gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, 30, November.

Full Figure made the announcement regarding the good news on her facebook page as she welcomed the newly born.

Full figure who recently joined the National Resistance Movement after clashing with National Unity Platform Leader, Kyagulanyi Sentamu decided to name her son after his Excellency Yoweri Museveni Kaguta, a man she calls her ‘father’.

“I can’t thank God enough for you my handsome son Museveni Kairos Pearl, welcome to this wonderful world,” she posted.

It however came as a shock to many of her fans as she didn’t reveal the news of her pregnancy at any time until she gave birth.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Gossip

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top