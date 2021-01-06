LDC: Judiciary cautions four Law students for “twerking” to Tumbiza Sound

The Judiciary has cautioned four Law Development Centre (LDC) students who appeared in a video clip dancing to a popular local tune dubbed ‘Tumbiza sound’ while on duty.

They recorded the video at the commercial Division of the high Court premises in Kampala which was later made rounds on social media.

According to the statement released by Commercial LDC, the conduct of these interns was unprofessional and unethical.

“To the court, this was unprofessional and unethical conduct and an abuse of the integrity of the judiciary as a whole,” said Commercial Court’s Judge, Anne Mugenyi Bilature who summoned and met the four students over the video on Tuesday as she seriously reprimanded them.

Ms Kakidi Ann, Ms Nabirye Zeridah Mary and Ms KALUNJI Kellen are a part of the 18 LDC students on clerkship at the commercial court (December 2020 to April 2021), while Ms Katusiime Pearl, the fourth student is also on clerkship with a private city law firm. She also participated in the dance video while on a visit to her colleagues.

Justice Bilature noted that the students were on their own folic, said she cautioned them after they accepted their ‘unprofessional conduct’ and apologized for their actions in writing.

“There is no excuse for such king of bad behaviour.. I apologize for my conduct and promise that it will not happen again,” each of the students’ apology letters read in part

She added that: “I am however aware that LDC Management has undertaken to handle the issue within the confines of its internal disciplinary procedures. The Director of LDC came to me earlier today (Wednesday) to get facts on what exactly happened.”

“He said the students will be subjected to disciplinary process later today, (Wednesday) and we (the Judiciary) shall await the decision to be communicated to us,” she added

It should be noted that the song by Eric Opoka commonly known as Eezzy was particularly criticized for containing messages contradicting the standard Operating Procedures issued by the Health Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The government of Uganda through Uganda Communications Commission and Ministry of Health has since agreed with Eezzy to rework the song and provide an improved version encouraging people to observe Standard Operating procedures.

Comments

comments