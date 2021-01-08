Why Ronald Mayinja won big at the MEMA Awards

The Museveni Election Music Awards (MEMAs) that were organized to upload singers who appreciate the works of President Museveni happened on Thursday 31st December 2020 at Kati Kati Restaurant.

Singer Ronald Mayinja was awarded the overall winner with the best song that outlines the goodness and achievements of the NRM Party.

The singer’s new song dubbed “Muzeyi” praising President Museveni has now become the campaign song for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

It should be remembered that Mayinja once apologized to National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters for secretly joining NRM, he became a member of NUP and he later re-joined the party going back on his word.

Other singers from the different regions performed songs about the President’s achievements and they too were appreciated.

The awarding ceremony was attended by several NRM supporters and organized by Balaam Barugahara, but the idea was born and bred by singer-cum-Presidential Advisor Buchaman, real name Mark Bugembe and his wife Mama Ghetto.

The event was graced by several artistes like Ronald Mayinja, Kabuye Sembogga, and King Micheal, among others. NRM politicians Singh Katongole and Godfrey Nyakana, were also present awards to witness who would walk away with the big prize of Shs 5M.

The awards were overseen by a team of judges who consisted of experienced musicians, producers, and media personalities.

After a long day of stiff competition due to the big number of enormous talent that turned up for the awards, the following were crowned the winners of the evening;

Best Female Western – Lady Mariam a.k.a Tinda Tine

Best Male Southern – Tumwiine Julius

Female Ghetto Superstar – Nabaka Joy Tendo

Male Legendary Award – Shanks Vivi Dee

Best Male Northern – Bosmic Otim

National Overall – Ronald Mayinja (Top Prize)

Best Eastern Region – Kadabada

Best Western Region – Martin Kato

Best Male Central Region – King Michael

Female Legendary Award – Betty Nabulya

Best Male Kampala – Fred Ssebbaale

