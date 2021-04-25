Connect with us

How it went at Kansiime’s baby shower

Ugandan biggest female comedian Anne Kansiime is expecting her first child with her musician boyfriend Abraham Tukahiirwa alias Skylanta.

As her due date draws closer, the comedy queen was treated to a lavish baby shower by friends. Among these included; singer Sheebah Karungi, Jalia Vivienne Mbuga, fashionistas Malaika Sauba and Linda Butare (Nunu), and Selassie.

Kansiime could not hide her excitement taking the moments to her socials. “And there’s no time to spare as we make way, make way for the little ninja to arrive. Our cool Antiz are already in line to receive him,”

Kansiime and hubby Skylanta started dating in 2018. This was after her break-up with her ex-husband, Gerald Ojok, in 2017.

Kansiime in the Course of the Week gave birth to a bouncing baby boy

