UG Hip Hop Awards return

The MTN UG Hip Hop awards, an annual event that strictly recognises and celebrates growth in the music genre in the country are back with the 5th edition.

With the Lockdown loosening up, the organisers decided to ‘sit out’ the Covid wave, and proceed with this year’s Award. The awards are scheduled to take place on May 16, 2021.

The awards will however be virtual with only 200 invited guests and MTN Pulsers invited to witness what will be going on.

The rest of the Hiphop lovers will be able to catch the event live on the MTN official YouTube channel.

They will also be streamlined on the UGHHA site as well as their Instagram and Facebook pages are all solely concentrating on the Awards.

The 2021 awards will feature the Pulse Nation Cypher competition that will allow new and undiscovered talent to showcase their abilities in an online rap battle.

The MTN “Pulse Nation” Cypher will be open again to any young (or old) rappers that want to compete. They simply send in a video to the MTN pulse site and enjoy cash prizes upwards of 2,800,000ugx as well as being featured on a cypher with some of UG’s greats

The full list of the nominees in their different categories can be accessed at the awards website and social media handles

