Connect with us
Ministry of health

Spice Diana Announces end of Lockdown in new ‘Baatutadde’ song

Gossip

Spice Diana Announces end of Lockdown in new ‘Baatutadde’ song

Published on

Spice Diana

Reigning female artiste of the year 2021 Spice Diana has in her new song release “Kiggula Luggi” celebrating the re-opening of bars and events after the President announced events will re-open 2 weeks after schools opened which means events and bars will re-open Monday January, 24 2021.

Kiggula Luggi celebtrates the begining of the “Happening season” after 2 years of lockdown.

Spice Diana was one of the most consistent Artistes of this generation even in the lockdown when not so many singers still offered Music.

The jovial mood enhancing song is purely Intended to put a smile on revellers which it has served well so far. The video is trending #10 on YouTube within hours of release

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in Gossip

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top