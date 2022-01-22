Spice Diana Announces end of Lockdown in new ‘Baatutadde’ song

Reigning female artiste of the year 2021 Spice Diana has in her new song release “Kiggula Luggi” celebrating the re-opening of bars and events after the President announced events will re-open 2 weeks after schools opened which means events and bars will re-open Monday January, 24 2021.

Kiggula Luggi celebtrates the begining of the “Happening season” after 2 years of lockdown.

Spice Diana was one of the most consistent Artistes of this generation even in the lockdown when not so many singers still offered Music.

The jovial mood enhancing song is purely Intended to put a smile on revellers which it has served well so far. The video is trending #10 on YouTube within hours of release

