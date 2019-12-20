Things I feared to say

Today is a very special day to me. I thank people who have stood with us this year. The year has been very fruitful to me. It was during this year that I got the stamina to write in a way I had never written before. If you have been following me since January, you will feel in you a very different Bagenda that perhaps did not exist five years ago.

I thank you people. You have been there, in all situations. When I was beginning writing, more than a decade ago, I asked God to give me a head that could enable me create things that every person in this world, with the ability to read and write, could read and understand. Here we are today.

Special thanks go to the directors of Disney Kinder Care Lweza-Kajjansi also, who came out and requested to whole-heartedly stand with me. Really, I have known, people are pleased when a Ugandan chooses to save a soul that had readied itself to perish.

Thank you. I thank every Kenyan in this country. These people stand and publicly thank me. When someone matures, he understands that it is not a crime when someone asks for help. You are not alone. Even billionaires are today struggling to see their empires standing.

Never give up. If I gave up in the year 2017 so many of you, who have just joined us, would not have seen the wonders that this column is performing today.

That year was so difficult for me that I got so stressed to the extent of being admitted to Mengo hospital. Worry was killing me. Like you think perhaps today, I also thought God had really refused to answer my prayers yet I had sincerely prayed to Him for more than ten years.

There are people that will be plucked from the jaws of poverty and misery because you have said what you have feared to say. A lot of people, before they drove the posh cars they today own, could walk more than ten kilometers just to go and look what for to eat. Why are they not telling it to the struggling world?

I the other day saw a successful female musician on TV telling his audience that she started to sing just three years ago. This woman seemed afraid to tell desperate young musicians out there about the years she looked for the two hit songs that she today has. What some big musicians in this country say is misleading and, so, discouraging young musicians who are today nothing.

How will you fight drug abuse and witch craft in your industry if you cannot say you sang for more than fifteen years before this world accepted to willingly listen to you?

Say the truth and save that reggae artiste please. He is about to commit suicide. People today fear to say their age. There are politicians and musicians I saw when I was a very young boy in senior one at Kabowa High School. When these people stand to tell the world their age, you may think we are age mates. I am going to name these people if they refuse to say the truth to the world in January next year. They cannot hide.

We are seeing them. Some are today bragging that they are going to liberate the country. You liar I am coming next year. You are older than what you say.

Won’t you encourage dishonesty and corruption when you are accepted into authority one day? We are watching you and, reading your lips. Think before you talk from today. I am paid because I do only one thing. I think. When the things I wanted refused to show up, I feared to tell people my age. I lied because I wanted to show the watching world that I was something. That is my story. Tell me.

A man who has accomplished what he wanted will never fear to say he lived before Uganda attained independence. Early poverty is not a crime. Failing to own a car at the age thirty does not mean you may never stop walking with feet to your destinations. Know what you want. Your life will change. I am telling you.

I discovered that what I feared to say was what my readers needed to hear. They are today thanking me, for telling them that I went to one of the poorest primary schools in Uganda. A lot of people shed tears and swore to continue fighting until success came when they heard that almost all my relatives and friends dumped me and I struggled alone for almost a decade.

I grew up in poverty and, in the beginning, this English that today makes me friends and money was very far from me. Tell us about your early struggles and why you are up there today gentleman. Just a word, to inspire, can save that poverty-stricken lonely Ugandan.

It was just a word said to me but, that spoken word saved me. I was ready to die until an American man said to me that I would one day succeed if I persisted. I succeeded. Who said it could be done?

