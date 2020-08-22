In 2015, one of my kids who stays outside Uganda with his mom paid a visit. He loves poultry so much. In the neighbourhood there was a poultry farm. His friend from this neighbourhood used to come for him to pick eggs. He would come back very exited. Sometimes he could come back with two or three eggs to boil. He loves boiled eggs a lot.

Sserunjogi started agitating for a poultry farm of his own. I also wanted my son to be happy at least for the little time I stayed with him. But there was no way I could start for him a poultry farm and pick eggs in less than a month before he left.

I devised a trick, to make him happy. I bought 2 off layers and a big basket to keep them. Sserunjoji was very exited about feeding his chickens. Two days later I bought eggs from the shop placed them in the basket for Sserunjogi to pick. In the neighbourhood they used to pick eggs around 1.00pm. I placed them around 12.30pm. The first day he picked, Sserunjogi almost went mad with happiness. My trick had worked.

That day we were filming quite a distance away from home. Tme for placing the eggs was running out. I ran fast to the shop to buy eggs. This time Sserunjogi wanted fried eggs, BUT only to break boiled eggs. The shop attendant had given me boiled eggs. “AKAZANNYO KALABIKA KAALI KAWEDEMU”.

Nedda sebo, Sserunjoji believed beyond reasonable doubt that his chickens lay boiled eggs. He informed all his neighbourhood friends that his chickens lay boiled eggs. The following day by 12.00 noon around 15 children were at the scene to witness the layed boiled eggs. There was no way I could place the eggs without being noticed. I wanted to tell the truth but my son would never forgive me for lying and exciting him. “ALWAYS LIES HAVE SHORT LEGS TO BE CAUGHT UP BY THE TRUTH”.

I tried to cover the lie with a local breed chicken which was about to sit on her eggs (okumaamira). It had 4 eggs. I bought more six local breed eggs. After seven days I got worried thinking that what will happen once I bought boiled eggs. I prayed to my Allah never to be.

The chicken made it for me when 8 eggs hatched only 2 failed (gaziza). In Buganda the eggs that dont hatch “TUGAYITA MASUMBA”.

The chickens are funy they will sit on the eggs they didn’t lay. “Enkoko zewunyisa zimaamira era nezaalula amagi gezitaabiika”.

The above story is SIMILAR to the current political situation in UGANDA. Watch out for my letter to a politician tomorrow.

“KINASOBOKA BA POLITICIANS OKUMAAMIRA AMAGI GEBATAABIIKA?”

Stay good.

Hajj Sim.

