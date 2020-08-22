Connect with us

One of my kids who stays outside Uganda with his mom paid a visit

Inspiration

One of my kids who stays outside Uganda with his mom paid a visit

Dr. Ashraf Simwogere
Published on

Ashiraf Ssimwogerere

In 2015, one of my kids who stays outside Uganda with his  mom paid a visit. He loves poultry so much. In the neighbourhood there was a poultry farm. His friend from this neighbourhood used to come for him  to pick eggs. He would come back very exited. Sometimes he could come back with two or three eggs to boil. He loves boiled eggs a lot.

Sserunjogi started agitating for a poultry farm of his own. I also wanted my son to be happy at least for the little time I stayed with him. But there was no way I could start for him a poultry farm and pick eggs in less than a month before he left.

I devised a trick, to make him happy. I bought 2 off layers and a big basket to keep them. Sserunjoji was very exited about feeding his chickens. Two days later I bought eggs from the shop placed them in the basket for Sserunjogi to pick. In the neighbourhood they used to pick eggs around 1.00pm. I placed them around 12.30pm. The first day he picked, Sserunjogi almost went mad with  happiness. My trick had worked.

That day we were filming quite a distance away from home. Tme for placing the eggs was running out. I ran fast to the shop to buy eggs. This time Sserunjogi wanted fried eggs, BUT only to break boiled eggs. The shop attendant had given me  boiled eggs. “AKAZANNYO KALABIKA KAALI KAWEDEMU”.

Nedda sebo, Sserunjoji believed beyond reasonable doubt that his chickens lay boiled eggs. He informed all his neighbourhood friends that his chickens lay boiled eggs. The following day by 12.00 noon around 15 children were at the scene to witness the layed boiled eggs. There was no way I could place the eggs without being noticed. I wanted to tell the truth but my son would never forgive me for lying and exciting him.  “ALWAYS LIES HAVE SHORT LEGS TO BE CAUGHT UP BY THE TRUTH”.

I tried to cover the lie with a local breed chicken which was about to sit on her eggs (okumaamira). It had 4 eggs. I bought more six local breed eggs. After seven days I got worried thinking that what will happen once I bought boiled eggs. I prayed to my Allah never to be.

The chicken made it for me when 8 eggs hatched only 2 failed (gaziza). In Buganda the eggs that dont hatch “TUGAYITA MASUMBA”.

The chickens are funy they will sit on the eggs they didn’t lay. “Enkoko zewunyisa zimaamira era nezaalula amagi gezitaabiika”.

The above story is SIMILAR to the current political situation in UGANDA. Watch out for my letter to a politician tomorrow.

“KINASOBOKA BA POLITICIANS  OKUMAAMIRA AMAGI GEBATAABIIKA?”

Stay good.

Hajj Sim.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
Dr. Ashraf Simwogere

Dr. Ashraf Simwogerere, is an acclaimed playwright, film producer, performing artist and professional dentist. In 2016 he was recognized as one of Uganda's National Heroes. Dr. Semwogerere is one of the most recognised faces of Uganda's Theatre having scripted and produced plays such as `Suubi` and `Mukajanga`.

More in Inspiration

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top