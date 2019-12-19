An Evening of Christmas Music

This year’s “An Evening Christmas Music” was blissful and enjoyable. The show always happens towards Christmas. This was the 4th edition, held at the Uganda National Cultural Centre on December 18.

The night started with a sermon from Reverend Father Abram Kafeero who prayed before the night kicked off.

It was a night of listening to Christian blissful music and acting skits of Jesus’ birth.

The menu had songs like Joy to the World, Jingle Bells, Asante, All Come Emmanuel and Zadok the Priest.

Performances from the Quintet Band, Choristers of St. Michael, St Agnes Choir Makindye and Daki Winds Brass Band from Kisugu Church of Uganda.

All faiths including Protestants, Catholics, Muslims and Seventh Day Adventists were entertained. Young ones also had a chance to sing as “Santa” gave them Christmas gifts.

The director of Quintet Band Ronald Nsereko said: “Church music is the mother of all artistes. Every musician has passed through church and most of them cannot deny that.”

