Connect with us

An Evening of Christmas Music

Life & Style

An Evening of Christmas Music

Avatar
Published on

 

The Quitet band performing live on stage.

This year’s “An Evening Christmas Music” was blissful and enjoyable. The show always happens towards Christmas. This was the 4th edition, held at the Uganda National Cultural Centre on December 18.

The night started with a sermon from Reverend Father Abram Kafeero who prayed before the night kicked off.

It was a night of listening to Christian blissful music and acting skits of Jesus’ birth.

St Agnes Catholic Parish Kibuye Choir acting a skit of Jesus’ birth.

The menu had songs like Joy to the World, Jingle Bells, Asante, All Come Emmanuel and Zadok the Priest.

Performances from the Quintet Band, Choristers of St. Michael, St Agnes Choir Makindye and Daki Winds Brass Band from Kisugu Church of Uganda.

Santa Giving kids Christmas gifts.

All faiths including Protestants, Catholics, Muslims and Seventh Day Adventists were entertained. Young ones also had a chance to sing as “Santa” gave them Christmas gifts.

The director of Quintet Band Ronald Nsereko said: “Church music is the mother of all artistes. Every musician has passed through church and most of them cannot deny that.”

 

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in Life & Style

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

Time is now to take action about pollution in Kampala
By November 20, 2019

Ikebesi Omoding

Atanasi Sapat goes back to the village after the attack
By November 18, 2019

Business

Ugandans are more indebted than Uganda
By November 6, 2019

Columnists

Incomparable Rev. Kefa Sempangi
By October 20, 2019

Columnists

Before and after a decision
By October 15, 2019

solar

Advertisement
To Top