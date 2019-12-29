Maestro Warsama Hassan Djibouti’s Future Footballer

Djibouti’s midfield is being led by Warsama Hassan the RFC Seraing player in Belgium is giving them a balance in the midfield and force of Joy

The player was named man of the match during Djibouti and Somalia goalless draw in the just concluded CECAFA challenge cup that waa held in Uganda from 7th-19th December

The talented Warsama began his international career on September against Eswathini in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers helping his country qualify for the 2022 World Cup of qualifiers group stages

The 20 year RFC Serang player started his career in Belgium as an academy player at Standard De Liege to KRC Genk

Warsama left the KRC Genk to join RFC Serang during the January 2019 transfers initiating a professional contract for two seasons with a provision of renewal

After signing the contract Warsama became the first Djiboutian footballer to sign a professional contract in Europe

Warsama a native of Djibouti with dual nationalities Djiboutian and Belgian was contacted by the Djibouti national team coach in 2019 whom summoned him to take part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The Djibouti national team has been highly impacted by the teenage player as it has moved 9 positions since he joined the national team in May 2019 and it’s no doubt due to his trend and talent.

Warsama Hassan is one of the young interesting players that are currently being followed by clubs, during the qualification of 2022 Word Cup group stages

