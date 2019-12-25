The meaning of Christmas

Acts of kindness and generosity give deeper meaning and lasting memories to Christmas

Christmas is the biggest annual celebration around the world that is celebrated every December 25, by over 2.3 billion people who subscribe to the Christian faith.

For majority, feasting on the best dishes and drinks usually takes priority hence the hustle and bustle that accompanies the days preceding Christmas in most parts of Uganda.

However, there are several ways to make sense of this day and the entire end of year season generally, in a way that brings happiness to you and those around you or those you care about.

Visiting friends, especially the sick is now a prominent part of Christmas activities. Such visits cement love between friends but also usually come with presents that allow beneficiaries to enjoy the event.

Kindness and generosity are key

Merry-making and generosity have long been twin traditions celebrated by generations gone by. Though not practiced by many people, in many countries, people swing open their gates and doors to strangers to enter and partake of the good food.

Others donate food to the needy and less privileged such as the elderly, the sick, the destitute, prisoners etc.

Giving and kindness are indeed so central to Christmas that besides feasting and praying in Church, several other traditions such as Father Christmas and Boxing day escort the season.

In strong Christian societies, father Christmas goes around the village giving out candy, presents to well behaved children on Christmas eve. The day after Christmas – Boxing day – earned its name from the main activity carried out by Christmas celebrants. On boxing day, those who received presents on Christmas open their boxes on that day.

Indeed if you’re a religious person, undertaking any of the above acts of kindness not only bring joy to those who benefit from the gestures, but also earn you a place in heaven.

