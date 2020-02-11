Miss Uganda North America confirms home coming

Miss Uganda North America 2019 Vanessa Nansamba has confirmed she’s coming home.

Vanessa Nansamba, confirmed she is not only coming home, she’s coming home with Miss Oregon USA 2020 Katerina Villegas.

Ms Tibba Kabugu, the Miss Uganda North America Leadership Program president noted on her Facebook page that the two beauty queens will be arrive in Uganda on February 24, 2020.

In a visit dubbed the third annual Cares Tour, Queen Vanessa will be spending time with teenage mothers, survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse and youths in Uganda.

“Miss Uganda North America Queen Vanessa Nansamba will be travelling to Uganda on February 24, Febuary to March 8, 2020 Cares Tour of Uganda.”

“She will be participating in a couple charity activities including, hosting a mentoring and counselling day for girls, donating scholastic and sanitation materials to the less privilleged in Kampala slums, and donating tools for financial independence such as sewing machines, to the ladies at The Remnant Generation – most of whom are survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.”

Nansamba won the 2019- 2020 Miss Talent Competition at the 2019 Beauty Pageant, which was held in her home town of Chicago at the Hyatt Regency Chicago on August 30, 2019.

