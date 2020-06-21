Connect with us

Bad Black turns fire on People Power, after getting cash from Balaam

Life & Style

Bad Black turns fire on People Power, after getting cash from Balaam

Avatar
Published on
Bad Black signing papers in Balaam's office

Bad Black signing papers in Balaam’s office

Loud-mouthed socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa has been paid. She confirmed in a video that showed her signing papers, although the exact amount she received has not been disclosed, but her lawyers were involved in the negotiations.

The fear of sapping the energy and diverting the attention of senior health officials from concentrating on fighting COVID-19 due to relentless attacks by Bad Black has forced the government to hammer out an out of court settlement with the socialite.

Music promoter Balaam Barugahare was deployed to arrange the settlement which was concluded yesterday afternoon.

Bad Black signed on papers whose contents were not revealed to the public, and disclosed that she was happy to have received money from NRM supporters.

Turns Guns on People Power

Balaam is also using the cash to turn Bad Black into an NRM campaigner. Another video available online with instructions from Balaam, is showing her declaring war on People Power and vowing to support Mzee, as seen from a post by SQOOP

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in Life & Style

Advertisement media
Advertisement solar
Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The impact of COVID-19 on Uganda’s economy
By April 4, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Sgt. Maj. Topila and reporter Kokoi, meet each with own interests
By February 28, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Whistle Reporter, Sapat, at the Gorome Food Kiosk
By February 12, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Kusaidan fears the ghosts he created are getting up to him
By January 29, 2020
American president Trump

Ikebesi Omoding

Post-Brexit UK-Africa Investment Summit
By January 28, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top