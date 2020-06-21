Bad Black turns fire on People Power, after getting cash from Balaam

Loud-mouthed socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa has been paid. She confirmed in a video that showed her signing papers, although the exact amount she received has not been disclosed, but her lawyers were involved in the negotiations.

The fear of sapping the energy and diverting the attention of senior health officials from concentrating on fighting COVID-19 due to relentless attacks by Bad Black has forced the government to hammer out an out of court settlement with the socialite.

Music promoter Balaam Barugahare was deployed to arrange the settlement which was concluded yesterday afternoon.

Bad Black signed on papers whose contents were not revealed to the public, and disclosed that she was happy to have received money from NRM supporters.

Turns Guns on People Power

Balaam is also using the cash to turn Bad Black into an NRM campaigner. Another video available online with instructions from Balaam, is showing her declaring war on People Power and vowing to support Mzee, as seen from a post by SQOOP

