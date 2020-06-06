Celebs use money, influence to call for equality, justice

The cold-hearted murder of George Floyd, a 46-year old black American man by a white police officer has attracted the biggest mass protests against racism in America since the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

But the killing of Floyd has not only appalled the world, it has triggered an overflow of empathy. From the US, to UK to Uganda, hundreds of thousands of famous people are joining the cause of racial equality by donating money, openly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement while others are educating their followers about the need to embrace equality.

Michael Jordan may be the latest big donor to the cause of racial equality, but he is not alone.

Many others have donated money, moral support and time towards the cause of racial justice.

From Beyonce to Oprah Winfrey to Ellen DeGeneres, a number of stars have expressed solidarity with the black community in the US and called on the American population to change through voting and by initiating conversations with their families about the injustices of black people.

Ellen DeGeneres

“I stand with the protestors who are exercising their rights and I want to be an ally fighting for change,” she begins. “As a white person, I don’t always know what to say. I think right now white people have to just sit in our discomfort and we have to admit there’s a lot we don’t know about black people’s lives and about a black person’s experience. There is horrible injustice towards black people that has been ignored for far too long.”

The Rock – Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood’s hottest male star Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has rallied his followers by asking Trump to lead the protests through solidarity. He posted: “We must become the leaders we are looking for,” he said. “I’ll ask it one more time: Where are you? Where is that compassionate leader who steps up and takes accountability for his country and all the people in our country? Where are you? I’ll tell you what, we’re here. We’re all here.”

Beyonce

Beyonce said that: “ We’re broken and we are disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. If you’re white black brown or anything in between, I am sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings in America.

Meghan Markel

In a powerful moving keynote speech delivered to graduating students at her former High School Immaculate heart High School in Los Angeles, the Duches of Sussex Meghan Markel told graduating class of 2020 that: “I’m so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.” She admitted she had initially been nervous about speaking out about Floyd’s death, but realized that this was not a time for silence.

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you,” she said. “I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.”

Other notable stars who’ve stood up with the black community in calling for justice

