Broke NRM singer King Michael faces eviction over rent

All is not well for renowned NRM supporter Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael after his landlady gave him a five days ultimatum to either clear his UGX6million rent arrears or be evicted from his Makindye home.



“I have given him five days to pay my money or else I’m going to take matters to concerned authorities,” reveled the no nonsense lady, identified as Tendo, a resident of Makindye. .

According to Tendo, the self proclaimed dance hall king has gone several months without meeting his rental obligations.

King Micheal’s financial woes started last year and forced him to plead for a bailout from President Museveni.

Fortunately, he along with singer Big Eye, got 30 cows each as their Ntandikwa (capital) and source of economic emancipation.

But the latest financial woes that has gripped the duo suggests they are either developing habits of perpetual beggars or that they squandered the fortune.

Comments

comments