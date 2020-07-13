Connect with us

Museveni attends cousin’s scientific weeding

President Museveni at the wedding of his cousin Phiona Akoragye in Entebbe. It was attended by only 16 people

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and wife Janet museveni demonstrated exemplary leadership when they attended a scientific weeding of Phiona Akoragye and husband Herbert Kihanda in Entebbe on Saturday.

Phiona happens to be daughter of the Late Eriya Riisi who was brother to the late Amos Kaguta, Museveni’s father.

The weeding which was presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Samuel Steven Kazimba Mugalu constituted of 14 guests. 

Museveni urged citizens to stick to holding only scientific functions for the meantime as one of the preventive measures for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“What is important about a marriage ceremony are the legal and spiritual elements, not the social fanfare,” said Museveni.

