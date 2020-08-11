BBNaija; Eric And Tochi evicted

The second live eviction show saw Eric and Tochi evicted from the BBNaija Lockdown house.

During the week, Ozo won the Head of House Challenge, and after much deliberation, he chose Dorathy as his Deputy. This automatically saved both of them from being up for eviction.

As with last week, the audience voted and the four housemates with the lowest votes were locked in for possible eviction. Tochi, Trikytee, Kaisha and Eric turned out to be the four housemates with the lowest votes. Each housemate was called into the diary room to pick who they’ll like to see leave the house.

It was a double eviction night again, as Eric and Tochi were ultimately chosen by the housemates to be evicted from the BBNaija Lockdown house. The housemates were sad to see them go, but at the end of the day, “it is what it is”.

They both had 10 seconds to say their goodbyes and hurriedly left the Lockdown house forever.

In a brief interview with Ebuka, Eric mentions that he missed Lilo because she was the housemate, he was closest to. Eric also says now that he is out of the house, he hopes to carry on a relationship with Lilo if she is interested in doing so. He also says he is going to focus on his work, go into modelling and acting.

Tochi also kept a positive outlook as he says he will be focusing on work and promoting himself. maybe a little acting on the side. He says he was a bit disappointed that the housemates didn’t keep him, but he understands that it is a game.

The housemates discussed with Ebuka some of the ‘situationships’ going on in the house and they successfully explained their dynamics saying they were all friends. Let’s see how long all those relationships remain platonic. Till next week!

There are now only 16 housemates still in the BBNaija Lockdown House competing for the 85 Million Naira prize and you can be sure there will be even more drama in the coming weeks.

Big Brother Naija season 5 airs 24/7 on DStv channel 198/197and GOtv Max and Jolli (Plus) on channel 29.

Betway is the Headline sponsor of BBNaija season 5 and the Gold sponsor is Guinness.

Comments

comments