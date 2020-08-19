Bebe Cool’s nephew Shortcut dies

Ugandan musician Allan Masengere commonly known as Shortcut and a member of Bebe Cool’s group Gagamel Crew, has passed on.

Bebe Cool made the announcement through his Facebook page saying: “The Lord has decided my son Allan Massengere should join him in a better place,i thank all the doctors and nurses who tried to save his life for the past 40 days.”

Masengere is not Ssali’s biological son, but because of the very close ties he has, Bebe Cool often described him as his son.

The exact cause of Shortcut’s death is not yet known. But he was one of the people who were shot and injured including Bebe Cool at at Centenary park in 2010 after performing at R Kelly’s concert.

